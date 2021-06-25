derek chauvin sentenced
- PoliticsBoosie Badazz Reacts To Derek Chauvin's Sentencing: "That Racist B*tch"He was not pleased with the results of Chauvin's sentencing hearing. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureStephen Jackson Doesn't "Give A Damn" About Derek Chauvin 22-Year SentenceStephen Jackson says that the 22.5-year sentence could never be enough to make up for the loss of George Floyd.By Joshua Robinson
- GramBeyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles-Lawson Calls B.S. On Derek Chauvin's SentenceShe compared his short sentence for murder to her godson's 20-year sentence for 2 ounces of marijuana. By Madusa S.