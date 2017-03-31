dark
- MusicRory & Mal Believe Ice Spice Wouldn't Be As Successful If She Was Dark-SkinnedThey got into even spicier territory when their producer argued that she isn't talented.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRoyce Da 5’9 Teases "The Allegory" Follow-Up: "I Don’t Want To Do Another Dark Album"Royce Da 5’9 says that he doesn't want his next album to be as "dark" as 2020's "The Allegory."By Cole Blake
- TVAll ViacomCBS Brands Will Go Dark In Honor Of George FloydAll of the ViacomCBS brands will go dark in honor of George Floyd.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Opens Up About The Darkest Song On "After Hours"On "After Hours," The Weeknd looked back on his self-described "rockstar" period for inspiration, taking himself to a dark place in the process.By Mitch Findlay
- TVThe Office Writers Tried To Break Up Jim & Pam For Final SeasonThe writers were very close to having Jim and Pam break up in the final season of "The Office."By Cole Blake
- NewsDUCKWRTH Drops His Strikingly Intense "The Falling Man" EPDuckwrth returns to drop off a completed project: his dark and intense EP "The Falling Man".By hnhh
- EntertainmentArnold Schwarzenegger Turns Evil In "Terminator 6," James Cameron ExplainsThe upcoming film is taking the narrative into unexpected territory.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Weeknd Says New Album Will Be Less Pop-Friendly: "No More Daytime Music"The Weeknd will return to his darker roots.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpice From "Love & Hip Hop" Bleaches Her Skin For "Fresh Start": Fans Freak TF OutThe entertainer claims her move towards a "fresh start."By Zaynab
- MusicAkon On Tanning: "I Can't Let Nobody Get Darker Than Me" Including Tyrese"King number 1."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentDanny McBride Is A Homicidal Homeowner In New "Arizona" TrailerNever play with a man and his mortgage. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDenzel Curry's "THE BLACKEST BALLOON" Is A Dark Cloud Of A SongDenzel Curry is in a bad mood.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsStream Denzel Curry's Entire New Album "TA1300"Denzel Curry drops off the 3rd & final act in his "TA1300" project, dubbed "Dark."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Weeknd Drops 4 Day-Only "My Dear Melancholy" Clothing CollectionThe Weeknd back with an exclusive clothing drop.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Sets Sights On Terry Crews In Latest "Get The Strap" Madness50 Cent proves once again that anybody can get it. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd Scrapped An Album Of Upbeat Songs Before Dropping His Latest EP"My Dear Melancholy," was almost something much brighter. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentThis "Saturday Night Live" "Fresh Prince" Parody Gets Hilariously DarkThe latest episode of "SNL" gives viewers an alternate ending to the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." By Matt F
- NewsTraining Season ft Mick Jenkins - "Margarine"Training Season and Mick Jenkins link for haunting "Margarine". By Mitch Findlay