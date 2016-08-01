Daniel Son: Necklace Don
- Music2 Chainz Declares Himself A "Walking Legend"Based on his discography, 2 Chainz has deemed himself a walking legend.By Alex Zidel
- News2 Chainz "Ounces Back" VideoThe "Ounces Back" video asks the question: what if 2 Chainz was white?By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentVote: Who Had The Best Project Of August 2016?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- News2 Chainz To Release "Daniel Son; Necklace Don" Cartoon Miniseries2 Chainz is releasing an animated series in support of his latest mixtape.By Kevin Goddard
- Original Content10 Quotable Lines From 2 Chainz' "Daniel Son; Necklace Don" MixtapeAs usual, 2 Chainz had some very memorable lines on his new tape.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBig AmountListen to the standout from 2 Chainz's new mixtape called "Big Amount" featuring Drake.By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesHere's The Tracklist For 2 Chainz's "Daniel Son; Necklace Don"2 Chainz shares the tracklist for his new mixtape dropping on Friday, "Daniel Son: Necklace Don."By Rose Lilah
- News2 Chainz Shares "Daniel Son; Necklace Don" Artwork2 Chainz unveils the artwork cover to his "Daniel Son; Necklace Don" mixtape, which drops on Friday. By Angus Walker
- Mixtapes2 Chainz Says New Mixtape Dropping Friday Called "Daniel Son; Necklace Don"2 Chainz is getting ready to release some new music on Friday.By Kevin Goddard