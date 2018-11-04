Dan Crenshaw
- PoliticsRep. Dan Crenshaw Is Temporarily Blind & Going "Off The Grid" Following Eye SurgeryDan Crenshaw says is temporarily blind following emergency surgery on his left eye and is going "off the grid" for a few weeks.By Cole Blake
- TVDan Crenshaw Responds To Pete Davidson Retracting ApologyPete Davidson retracted the apology he made to politician Dan Crenshaw for mocking him on "SNL" during his Netflix special, and Crenshaw has some thoughts.By Lynn S.
- TVPete Davidson Blasts Ariana Grande In Netflix Comedy SpecialPete Davidson slams ex-fiancée Åriana Grande, Republican politician Dan Crenshaw, and more in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, "Alive From New York."By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentDan Crenshaw Forgives Pete Davidson For Being A Doink, Live On SNLPete Davidson gets put in his place by War Vet, Dan Crenshaw.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPete Davidson Trolled By Politician Dan Crenshaw During Victory SpeechThe politician takes shots from the podium.By Zaynab
- SocietyKenan Thompson Says SNL Will "Fix" Pete Davidson's Failed Joke About Army VetThe production will find a way to compensate for the offense.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentSNL's Keenan Thompson Thinks Pete Davidson's Veteran Joke Was In Bad TasteEveryone agrees.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Handed Comedy Tips By Republican War Veteran He Teased On SNLIt's been quite the week for Pete Davidson. By hnhh