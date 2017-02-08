Dab Of Ranch
- MusicCardi B Is The Latest To Land New "Rap Snacks" FlavorCardi B is quite literally securing a bag. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos & Phoenix Suns' Josh Jackson Star In Finish Line Commercial "Fresh Drip"Migos bring their winning sales pitch to the sneaker game.By Devin Ch
- MusicRap Snacks Chat: The CEO Of Hip-Hop's Favorite Munchies Discusses BusinessINTERVIEW: We talk with the CEO of Rap Snacks, James Lindsay, about the return of the hip-hop munchies brand, working with artists, and advice for young black entrepreneurs. By Richard Bryan
- EntertainmentMigos' Offset Buys Store's Entire Stock Of Rap SnacksOffset walked into a convenience store and bought all its stock of rap snacks.By hnhh
- NewsDab Of Ranch (Official)Listen to the official version of Migos’ rap snacks jingle “Dab Of Ranch”.By Kevin Goddard