Cyberpunk 2077
- NewsRun The Jewels Unleashes The Deluxe Version Of "RTJ4"Run The Jewels update "RTJ4" with instrumentals, their "Cyberpunk 2077" song, and new features from Royal Blood and Lil Wayne.By Joshua Robinson
- GamingInvestors Sue CD Projekt Red After Botched "Cyberpunk 2077" LaunchA New York-based law firm is suing CD Projekt Red following the tumultuous release of "Cyberpunk 2077."By Cole Blake
- GamingSony Removes "Cyberpunk 2077" From PlayStation Store & Offers Refunds"Cyberpunk 2077" has been removed from the PlayStation Store amidst backlash over the state of the game on last-generation consoles.By Cole Blake
- MusicA$AP Rocky Speaks On Colorism In New "Cyberpunk 2077" SongA$AP Rocky says he used to want to be "light-skinned" when he was younger in his new song for Cyberpunk 2077.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRun The Jewels Load Up Cyberpunk Banger "No Save Point"Run The Jewels and Killer Mike create their characters and cause digital mayhem on "Cyberpunk 2077" banger "No Save Point."By Mitch Findlay
- GamingCyberpunk 2077 Dev. On How Black Lives Matter Protests Will Influence The StoryThe quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077 says the game's story has not been influenced by the recent Black Lives Matter protests.By Cole Blake
- GamingCyberpunk 2077 To Feature Fully Customizable Genitalia SizeCyberpunk 2077 takes player customization to the next level.By Cole Blake
- Numbers"Fortnite" Leads Top Earning Video Games Of 2019 With Massive $1.8 Billion"Fortnite" led the way again this year.By Cole Blake
- GamingA$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, & More Included In Cyberpunk 2077 SoundtrackThe soundtrack for Cyberpunk looks just as good as the game itself.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentKeanu Reeves Reveals His Character In "Cyberpunk 2077" TrailerKeanu reveals the release date, trailer, and gameplay for "Cyberpunk 2077" at E3.By Devin Ch
- GamingKanye West Is Following "Cyberpunk 2077" On Twitter & Gamers Want To Know WhyIs Kanye a gamer?By Karlton Jahmal