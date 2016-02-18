Cut It
- MusicO.T. Genasis Thinks LAPD Crashed His Party To "Drink" With HimO.T. Genasis keeps a cool attitude after LAPD party crash. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMalika Haqq Tells O.T. Genasis She's "Just As Crazy" As She SaysO.T. Genasis better watch out. By Chantilly Post
- NewsBaggYoung Dolph just dropped "Bagg," featuring Lil Yachty.By hnhh
- MusicO.T. Genasis' "Cut It" Becomes His 2nd Platinum SingleO.T. Genasis now has two platinum plaques in the bag. His Young Dolph-featuring single "Cut It" has officially moved 1 million copies. By Angus Walker
- NewsCut It (Freestyle)In anticipation of "Nardo Da'Vinci," Mobsquad Nard drops a new freestyle over O.T. Genasis' "Cut It." By Angus Walker
- NewsCut It (Remix)O.T. Genasis drops the second "Cut It" remix. This one features Lil Wayne and T.I. By Angus Walker
- NewsCut It (Remix)A$AP Ferg drops off a remix to OT Genasis' street smash "Cut It."By Kevin Goddard