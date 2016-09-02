cruel winter
- Original ContentDesiigner’s Only Getting “Bigger & Bigger”: The Former G.O.O.D Music Signee Details Debut Studio Album, “Cruel Winter” Sessions, & Potential Christmas MusicDesiigner joins HNHH’s 12 Days of Christmas to discuss his recent string of singles, his long-awaited debut studio album, legendary G.O.O.D. Music experiences, and much more.By Joshua Robinson
- Music VideosValee Drops "Vlone" Visuals Based On Self-Authored NovelValee roams the streets like an tortured artist in "Vlone."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West's "Champions" Is Now PlatinumKanye West's "Champions" is now a platinum-selling record, much thanks to its star-studded cast.By Devin Ch
- InterviewsCyHi The Prynce: "Go Get This CyHi Album And You'll Have Cruel Winter"CyHi The Prynce shares some details on "Cruel Winter," talks creative process and more.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCyHi The Prynce & Kanye West Reunite On "Dat Side"CyHi The Prynce returns with the Kanye West assisted "Dat Side." By Aron A.
- Original ContentCyHi The Prynce On Being "Underrated" & "Cruel Winter" Release"Being underrated, it's cool for me, because it lets me know people still respect what I have to say."By Danny Schwartz
- Music"Cruel Winter" Is "Really Done," CyHi the Prynce SaysCyHi the Prynce offers a "Cruel Winter" update.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicGOOD Music's "Cruel Winter" Is On The Way Says CyHi The PrynceCyHi The Prynce lets fans on Reddit know it's real.By hnhh
- Original Content20 Most Anticipated Projects Of 201720 projects from hip hop's elite that we're looking forward to hearing this year. By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsTravis Scott Says "Cruel Winter" Is "Very Youthful," Updates Fans On ReleaseTravis Scott gives an update on "Cruel Winter" and when to expect it.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosTeyana Taylor "Champions (Remix)" VideoTeyana Taylor reworks the "Cruel Winter" single "Champions."By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickTravis Scott To Executive Produce "Cruel Winter," Speaks On Kendrick Lamar CollaborationTravis Scott discusses his new album "Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight," and reveals he's executive producing the upcoming G.O.O.D. Music album "Cruel Winter."By Rose Lilah