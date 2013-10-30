cruel summer
- MusicMike Dean Says He Sang "Piss On You" Right To R. Kelly's FaceDean shares his account of what went down at the 2003 BMI Awards.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Accused Of Stealing Music From Producer Tommy Brown In 2012Victoria Monét spills the T on an allegedly deceitful situation concerning Travis Scott, Kanye West, producer Tommy Brown, and herself.By Devin Ch
- MusicChance The Rapper Ranks Kanye West's AlbumsChance The Rapper ranked all of Kanye West's albums after dissing Complex's list.By hnhh
- Original Content10 Rap/R&B Songs Kylie Jenner Posted To Snapchat That Prove She's A Real OneWhen Kylie Jenner plays the cuts.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentTop 5 G.O.O.D. Music Posse CutsIn light of the first single off "Cruel Winter," we take a look at some of the best G.O.O.D. Music crew cuts.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West Is Debuting The First Single Off "Cruel Winter" Right NowKanye West is premiering the first single off "Cruel Winter" this morning.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsPusha T's "King Push" Slated For Spring 2016, Wants To Release "Cruel Summer 2"Pusha T reveals some information about his upcoming album, and the one that'll follow it.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West Has Patented His Seven Screen "Immersive Audio/Video Experience"Kanye West has published a patent for the 7-screen theatre experience he debuted at his "Cruel Summer" screening.By Trevor Smith