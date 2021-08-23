Crate Challenge
- Pop CultureViral Milk Crate Challenge Videos Banned From TikTokAll crate challenge videos will be leaving the platform due to safety concerns.
By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureTikTok Will Delete Crate Challenge Videos If They "[Glorify] Dangerous Acts"The company doesn't often make statements about "challenges" that go viral on its platform, but this one has caused concern.By Erika Marie
- GramRick Ross Puts His Own Spin On The Crate ChallengeRick Ross is the latest to join in on the viral challenge. By Aron A.
- AnticsBlueface Does A Backflip After Completing Crate ChallengeBlueface becomes the latest rapper to successfully complete the #CrateChallenge.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDDG Successfully Completes Crate Challenge: WatchDDG is the first rapper to complete the viral #CrateChallenge.By Alex Zidel
- GramSnoop Dogg Is Looking For The Architect Behind The Crate ChallengeSnoop Dogg has questions about the viral challenge. By Aron A.
- AnticsWale Reacts To YK Osiris' Epic Fail At Doing The Crate ChallengeYK Osiris epically wiped out during the #MilkCrateChallenge.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureViral Milk Crate Challenge Videos Banned From TikTokAll crate challenge videos will be leaving the platform due to safety concerns.