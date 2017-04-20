Crackle
- Entertainment50 Cent's "The Oath" Season 2 Gets An Official Trailer"The Oath" returns on February 21.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Confirms "The Oath" Season Two Premiere Date With Teaser Clip"The Oath" Season 2 will be premiering on February 21.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent’s "The Oath" Gets Renewed For A Second Season On "Crackle"This King of NY really takes no L's.By Karlton Jahmal
- TV50 Cent's "The Oath" Pilot Episode Is Available To Stream NowThe pilot episode of 50 Cent's new show "The Oath" can be streamed for a limited time on Crackle.By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Shares "The Oath" Trailer"The Oath" is 50 Cent's new pet project. It comes out in March of this year.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent To Executive Produce New Original Series "The Oath"50 Cent will be executive producing a new series about gang culture called "The Oath."By Kevin Goddard