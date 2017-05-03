corner store
- Society7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees On 7/11You read that right!By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCorner Store Owners In NYC Boycott New York Post Following Ilhan Omar AttacksMuslim store owners are boycotting the New York Post.By Milca P.
- MusicWale Performs Gospel Rendering Of "Ungrateful & Thankful" In A BodegaWale is the latest artist to feature on Vevo's live acapella series.By Devin Ch
- Society7-Eleven Is Testing A Delivery ServiceHaving nachos and a slushy delivered to your door isn't the worst. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMigos Take Over Corner Store, Buy Chips In Bulk"RING THAT SHIT UP UNK!"By Mitch Findlay