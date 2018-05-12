controller
- SportsLeBron James Teams Up With PlayStation For New PS5 & Controller DesignLeBron's love of gaming has reached new heights.By Alexander Cole
- GamingSony Files Patent For Players To Use Household Items & Food As PlayStation ControllersSony has filed a patent application for an idea that would allow players to use household items as PlayStation controllers using augmented reality.By Cole Blake
- GamingPS4 Controllers Will Work On PS5, But Not All GamesSony confirms that the PlayStation 4 DualShock controller will be compatible with the PS5, but there's a catch. By Mitch Findlay
- GamingPlayStation 5 Officially Reveals Upcoming Games & DesignSony comes out swinging with PlayStation 5's big reveal event, highlight some of their upcoming titles like "Spiderman: Miles Morales," to "Resident Evil 8: Village," to "Horizon Zero Dawn 2."By Mitch Findlay
- GamingSony Unveils PlayStation 5 ControllerSony has just shown off the new PlayStation 5 (PS5) controller on Instagram for the first time.By Alex Zidel
- GamingSony’s Playstation 5 Controller Could Monitor Your Heart Rate & Sweat: ReportSony has reportedly filed a patent to monitor your heart rate and sweat for their next generation console.By Kevin Goddard
- GamingRumored "PS5" Design Met With Doubt, Questions, & MemesCould it be? By Mitch Findlay
- GamingPlayStation 5 Rumored Launch Titles And Price Point RevealedGaming fans should be excited by some of this news.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMicrosoft Unveils "Phantom White" Xbox One ControllerXbox gamers now have an opportunity to mention their "phantom" at any occasion. By Mitch Findlay
- GamingXbox & "PUBG" Team Up For A New, Greaseproof ControllerEat and game to your heart's content.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKustom Kontrollerz Reveals New “Venom" PS4 ControllerCheck out an upcoming "Venom" PS4 controller design hitting the market soon.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNe-Yo & Brian McKnight Victims Of Multimillion Dollar FraudNe-Yo's former manager bled his pockets dry.By Devin Ch