controlla
- MusicBoi-1da Details Drake's "God's Plan" In Contrast To "Diplomatic Immunity"Boi-1da has been with Drake from his rise to prominence, marking himself as one of the premier producers in the game.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's Music Inspired Theme Of New Scottish Chicken Wing BarDrake gets a new kind of homage. By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" Flipped By Female ViolinistA violinist gives a new spin to Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3."By hnhh
- MusicWatch Sampha Cover Drake's "Controlla" On BBC Radio 1's Live LoungeAfter appearing on "More Life," the British singer transforms the "VIEWS" single with a piano arrangement.By Trevor Smith
- MusicDrake Leads 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards With 12 NominationsDrake is nominated 12 times at the upcoming 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.By hnhh
- NewsControlla (Remix)Tory Lanez boldly remixes Drake's "Controlla." By Angus Walker
- News1 Of 1Tyga goes into island mode on new single, "1 of 1," which is decidedly inspired by Drake's approach to the dancehall sound. By Angus Walker
- NewsPopcaan Defends Drake Against Mr. Vegas' Criticisms"OVO Unruly, we don't need your help".By Trevor Smith
- NewsThis Clip Of Kendrick Lamar Singing Drake's "Controlla" & Rihanna's "Work" Is Essential ViewingKendrick sings along in the car too.By Trevor Smith