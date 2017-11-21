congratualtions
- Sports"Happy Gilmore" Lookalike Will Zalatoris Receives Shoutout From Adam Sandler After First Golf WinLast year marked the 25th anniversary of the golf comedy's premiere.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePost Malone Recruits Quavo To Perform “Congratulations” At Coachella Day 2: WatchAt the end of the show, Posty jumped in the crowd, losing his shirt in the process.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMissy Elliot Becomes The First Female Hip-Hop Artist In Songwriters Hall Of FameCongratulations are in order (again).By hnhh
- MusicJennifer Lopez Shows Off Impressive Muscles As Las Vegas Residency Comes To An endJ Lo A.K.A. the fit queen. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled's "I'm The One" Officially Hits One Billion Views On YouTubeDJ Khaled's hit anotha one. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHere's Why Cardi B Kept Her Pregnancy On The Down LowCardi B explains her reasoning in one tweet.By Chantilly Post
- MusicChance The Rapper Sends Sweet Message To Cardi B Celebrating Debut AlbumChance has some kind words for Cardi B.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWill Smith Congratulates "Black Panther" For Shattering "False Hollywood Beliefs""Black Panther" almost brought Will Smith to tears.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCaitlyn Jenner Congratulates Kylie's Childbirth On InstagramCaitlyn is ecstatic over the big announcement.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentKevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Welcome First Child TogetherKevin Hart is now a father of three. By Chantilly Post