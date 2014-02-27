concept album
- NewsPrice Brings Melanin Celebration With Debut Solo Album “CLRD.”The lyrical MC known as half of the duo, Audio Push, comes to the forefront with a thoughtful first release.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicRoddy Ricch Discusses Next Album: "A Full-Blown Masterpiece"Roddy Ricch sits down with GQ to talk about his upcoming sophomore album, which he says will be a "full-blown masterpiece."By Alex Zidel
- NewsSylvan Lacue Releases Another Concept Album, "Searching Sylvan": StreamSylvan Lacue couldn't slow down if he tried. By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsStream J. Cole's "KOD" AlbumStream J. Cole's new concept album "KOD."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStream J. Cole's "KOD" AlbumJ. Cole's "surprise" album, "KOD," has arrived!By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLogic Talks Concept Albums and Collaborations With Neil deGrasse TysonLogic chats with Neil deGrasse Tyson about concept albums, collaborations and more in interview for Complex magazine.By Matt F
- MusicBig Sean Reveals "I Decided. Tour" DatesBig Sean just announced the dates to "I Decided. Tour."By hnhh
- MusicBig Sean Reveals "I Decided" Is A Concept AlbumBig Sean revealed the concept for his new album "I Decided."By hnhh
- Original ContentTop 10 Narrative-Driven Rap AlbumsTen hip hop albums that commit to believable, overarching narratives. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentI'm Different: Hip-Hop's Best Concept AlbumsHNHH presents the best concept albums that hip-hop has to offer.By Lloyd Jaffe
- InterviewsBlack Thought Discusses Upcoming Roots Concept AlbumBlack Though sat down and discussed the upcoming Roots project, " & Then You Shoot Your Cousin."By hnhh
- NewsRihanna To Release Concept Album Based On Animated FilmThe singer will record for, and star in, 3D children's film "Home".By Kevin Goddard