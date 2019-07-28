come out
- GramJustice Smith Comes Out As Queer While Stressing That “All Black Lives Matter”Actor Justice Smith came out as queer on an Instagram post in which he expressed his disappointment over the lack of support for Black queer and trans lives specifically.ByLynn S.4.3K Views
- Pop Culture"Friday" Singer Rebecca Black Comes Out As QueerRebecca Black, who went viral almost ten years ago for her song, "Friday," has come out as queer after ending a relationship with a woman.ByLynn S.2.1K Views
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade's Trans Daughter Zaya Makes Red Carpet DebutZaya Wade made her red carpet debut at the Truth Awards alongside parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, shortly after coming out as transgender.ByLynn S.8.3K Views
- Pop CultureCardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter ZayaCardi B hopped on Instagram live to lend her support for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's transgendered daughter, Zaya, and shut down the transphobic opinions expressed by other public figures since Zaya came out.ByLynn S.13.8K Views
- Pop CultureJameela Jamil Comes Out As QueerJameela Jamil comes out after being criticized for her role as a judge on HBO's new voguing competition show, "Legendary."ByLynn S.2.7K Views
- MusicLil Nas X Reflects On 2018: "Last Year I Was Sleeping On My Sister's Floor, Now I'm Gay"Lil Nas X jokingly infers that his sexuality was the cureall to prior struggles.ByDevin Ch10.6K Views