College Football Playoff National Championship
- SportsCollege Football Playoff Unveils Format For 12 Team BracketThe NCAA gives fans a first look at the new 12 team playoff format.By Tyler Reed
- SportsRobert Griffin III Flees ESPN Broadcast Hearing His Wife Is Going Into LaborRobert Griffin III left ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff after being told his wife was going into labor.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuavo Still Got Stacks After Drake Won Their Friendly Football BetQuavo shows exactly how much change he's got left over. By Matt F
- SportsAlabama Comes From Behind, Beats Georgia In Epic National ChampionshipAlabama Crimson Tide are your 2018 college football national champions.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsKendrick Lamar Performs During Halftime Of National Championship GameWatch Kendrick Lamar perform a medley of his "DAMN" hits during the halftime of Monday night's National Championship game.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyDonald Trump Receives Mostly Cheers At National Championship GameWatch Donald Trump receive a loud ovation for his entrance to Monday night's game.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKendrick Lamar To Perform At College Football Championship Halftime ShowKendrick Lamar to touch the stage at the inaugural halftime show at College Football National Championship. By Aron A.