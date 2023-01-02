Robert Griffin III sprinted off the air during ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, believing his wife to be going into labor. The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Grete, confirmed afterward that it was a false alarm.

“I gotta go,” he said on the air while taking a phone call from his wife. “My wife is going into labor! I’ll see you guys later!”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

In a post on social media, Grete explained that she didn’t even expect an answer from Griffin when she called.

She wrote: “All I had to say was the word ‘labor’ and this man STOPPED CALLING A BOWL GAME and took off sprinting to the car to get to the airport and get on a 4 hour flight to make it home. I love you more than life baby and I am so beyond grateful for how you love me, care for me, and what you sacrifice for me.”

“Hi guys, still pregnant,” Grete said in a video update on her Instagram Story on Sunday morning.

She continued: “Take number two: Dropping Robert off at the airport to go to another bowl game. Hopefully this time, baby will stay in… She wanted to make a dramatic entrance to 2023 but decided not to, so, we’ll see how it goes this time around.”

Griffin and Grete have been married since 2018. They already share two daughters together, Gloria and Gameya.

In the game Griffin had been covering, TCU went on to defeat Michigan, 51-45.

Check out a clip of Robert Griffin III running off the field on Saturday below.

[Via]