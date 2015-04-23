Collective Music Group
- MusicYo Gotti Speaks On Rappers Making It Trendy To Be Independent, Explains Why It's Not Always The Best OptionWallo & Gillie Da Kid interviewed Yo Gotti on their "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast.By Jordan Schenkman
- MusicYo Gotti Announces New Double Album & Release DateThe Memphis legend will be back soon. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicYo Gotti Escapes Label Deal & Now Owns All His MastersYo Gotti celebrates a tremendous start to the year.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsMoneybagg Yo "RESET" ReviewMoneybagg Yo delivers on the promises of his recent projects with a star-studded debut. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicYo Gotti's Label Exec Sentenced To 10-14 Years For Hotel Lobby ShootingHoward Wright, Collective Music Group executive, has pled guilty to shooting up a hotel lobby and two vehicles.By Aron A.
- MusicYo Gotti Accused Of Homophobia By His Artist Plane JaymesPlane Jaymes says when Yo Gotti found out he had a boyfriend, he stopped supporting him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlac Youngsta Rolls Out New Album "223"Street anthems galore.By Milca P.
- NewsMoneyBagg Yo Drops His Latest Single "Stand Down"MoneyBagg Yo returns with "Stand Down."By Aron A.
- MusicYo Gotti Signs Deal With Jay Z & Roc NationYo Gotti is the latest rapper to join the powerful lineup at Jay Z's Roc Nation. By Angus Walker
- NewsMy CityYo Gotti and K. Michelle team up for powerful ode to Memphis: "My City." By Angus Walker
- NewsYo Gotti "Designer Party" VideoYo Gotti shows of his most expensive apparel in the new "Designer Party" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsPolice Storm Atlanta Bank After Blac Youngsta Withdraws $200,000"I'm a millionaire. Why can't I have $200,000 on me?" By Angus Walker
- NewsBlac Youngsta Buys Back Shy Glizzy's Chain For $10,000Memphis chain-snatchers sold Shy Glizzy's "Glizzy Gang" chain to CMG artist Blac Youngsta for $10,000. By Angus Walker
- NewsI Can't Help ItListen to Snootie Wild's latest banger, "I Can't Help It." By Angus Walker
- NewsRich Or NotSnootie Wild comes through with "Rich Or Not." By Angus Walker