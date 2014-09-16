collapsed
- NewsMiami Condo Rescue Efforts Thwarted By Tropical Storm, Death Toll Rises To 32Tropical Storm Elsa poses a significant threat in the effort to find survivors.ByJoe Abrams1082 Views
- RandomCollapsed Condo Building In Miami Had 'Major Structural Damage," Notes A 2018 ReportThe report comes after the partial building collapse left 4 people dead, 10 injured, and 159 missing. ByMadusa S.1436 Views
- SportsSoccer Star Christian Eriksen Collapses During Euro Cup MatchEriksen was conscious and alert while being carried off of the pitch.ByAlexander Cole4.9K Views
- AnticsRod Wave Falls After Stage Collapses Underneath Him & CrewRod Wave declares "Pimp Down" after the stage collapsed underneath him and his crew. ByAron A.8.1K Views
- MusicBackstreet Boys Show Cancelled After Storm Injures 14 AttendeesThe showgoers were warned of the weather issues.ByZaynab1043 Views
- MusicSmokepurpp & Lil Pump Help Save A Fan Who Collapsed At Their ConcertLil Pump & Smokepurpp saving lives? Now that's Eskeetit.ByKevin Goddard6.5K Views
- NewsAugust Alsina Was In A Coma For Three DaysAugust Alsina reveals he was in a coma for three days, but he's "recovering well" now.ByRose Lilah39.7K Views
- NewsAugust Alsina Passes Out During Concert In NYC [Update: August Remains Hospitalized]August Alsina collapses during his NYC concert.ByKevin Goddard35.5K Views