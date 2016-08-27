Colin Kaepernick national anthem
Gladys Knight Subtly Shades Colin Kaepernick: "Fought Long & Hard For All My Life"
Gladys Knight speaks about her decision to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.
Dak Prescott Refuses To Kneel In Protest & "Bring Controversy To The Stadium"
The athlete says the act of resistance is inappropriate.
Common Says NFL's Policy Forcing Players To Stand Is A Business Move
Common believes the NFL is only concerned with their bottom line - he's not wrong.
Colin Kaepernick Defends Anthem Protest With Jackie Robinson Quote
"I know that I am a black man in a white world."
O.J. Simpson Says Colin Kaepernick's Protest Was His "Biggest Mistake"
O.J. Simpson thinks Kaepernick made a "bad choice attacking the flag."
Athletes & Protests: A Short History Of When Sports Meet Politics
Athletes in America have been using their prestige to influence political and social changes for decades. At the time of their protests, they are viewed as controversial figures. As time passes though, we acknowledge these men as heroes.
Shannon Sharpe Calls Jim Brown's Colin Kaepernick Comments "Disappointing"
Shannon Sharpe isn't feeling it.
Colin Kaepernick Gets Support From NYPD Officers
Colin Kaepernick's cause gets a boost.
Colin Kaepernick's Parents Speak Out In Support Of Kneeling Protest
Colin Kaepernick has made his parents proud.
Colin Kaepernick Explains Why He Refused To Stand Up For The National Anthem
"I have to stand up for people that are oppressed."