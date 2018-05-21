City of Lies
- CrimeEx-FBI Agent Says LAPD Covered Up Biggie Smalls' Murder: ReportFormer FBI agent Phil Carson claims Suge Knight was behind Biggie's murder and the LAPD covered it up.By Aron A.
- MoviesJohnny Depp Investigates Biggie's Murder In "City Of Lies" TrailerJohnny Depp's long-delayed film "City Of Lies," in which he plays a detective investigating The Notorious B.I.G's murder, gets a new trailer. By Mitch Findlay
- GossipSuge Knight "Arranged" For Tupac & Biggie To Be Killed, Actor Told FBI: ReportTom Sizemore claims that he was able to prove Suge Knight arranged the murders of Tupac and Biggie, according to court documents.By Aron A.
- MoviesJohnny Depp's Alleged Assault Victim From Tupac & Biggie Film Suing For $70KA crew member on the film claims the actor punched him.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp's Tupac & Biggie Murder Mystery "City Of Lies" Sued For $10 Million"City of Lies" may never see the light of day. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp's Biggie-Centric Film "City Of Lies" Has Been ShelvedJohnny Depp & Forest Whitaker's "City Of Lies" has been pulled one month prior to release.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Reportedly Sued For Attacking Crew Member On Biggie Smalls Movie SetJohnny Depp reportedly went on a drunken tirade. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Fans Worry About His Health After Photos Surface OnlineDepp is looking a little thin. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music"City Of Lies" Sees Johnny Depp Attempt To Solve The Murder Of Biggie SmallsA film on the murder of Biggie has arrived. By Chantilly Post