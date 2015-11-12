cinematic
- Movies"Hobbs & Shaw" Trailer: The Rock, Jason Statham & Idris Elba Get To WorkThe "Hobbs & Shaw" trailer is here for the taking.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Shares Cinematic Trailer For The "Workin' Me" Music VideoQuavo's flexes his acting skills in the teaser for "Workin' Me."By Aron A.
- Music VideosSafe Drops Short Film For "New Regime" SingleThe Halal Gang artist brings forth cinematic visuals.By Zaynab
- Music VideosMobsquad Nard Feat. Boosie Badazz "Itz Dat" VideoWatch HNHH's premiere of Mobsquad Nard "Itz Dat" featuring Boosie BadazzBy Jasmina Cuevas
- ProfilesBehind The Beat: Kirk KnightKirk Knight, Pro Era's go-to beatman, discusses the rise of his Brooklyn crew, balancing rapping and producing, and his decision to make an instrumental album after last year's "Late Knight Special." By Angus Walker
- ReviewsMick Jenkins' "The Healing Component" (Review)Mick Jenkins aims to start a dialogue on love with "The Healing Component," an ambitious full-length debut album from the rapper, straying from his usual water theme.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- NewsNow You KnowPro Era's CJ Fly drops a booming new single, "Now You Know," off his upcoming "FLYTRAP" album. By Angus Walker
- NewsG Herbo Feat. Joey Bada$$ "Lord Knows " VideoG Herbo and Joey Bada$$ unleash a tough new video for their Metro Boomin-produced collab "Lord Knows." By Angus Walker
- InterviewsG Herbo Talks Name Change, Signing To Cinematic & "Lord Knows" Collab With Joey Bada$$G Herbo talks his new situation with NYC label Cinematic and future collabs with labelmate Joey Bada$$. By Angus Walker