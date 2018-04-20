christopher smith
- Pop CultureMC Lyte's Rep Responds To Unpaid Wages Lawsuit By Former EmployeeThe employee claims he's owed over $38K.ByErika Marie1.7K Views
- ReviewsThe Internet "Hive Mind" ReviewThe Internet's "Hive Mind" sounds like a continuation of "Ego Death."ByKarlton Jahmal8.1K Views
- NewsThe Internet Return With Groovy New Track "Roll (Burbank Funk)"The Internet embraces their return with "Roll (Burbank Funk.)"ByAlex Zidel8.6K Views
- MusicThe Internet Return Next Week With "ROLL! (Burbank Funk)" VideoThe Internet break their three year fast.ByDevin Ch1.5K Views