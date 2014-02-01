chopped not slopped
- MixtapesBrent Faiyaz Drops "Wasteland" Chopped Not Slopped"Wasteland-CHOPPED NOT SLOPPED" out now!By James Jones
- MixtapesMetro Boomin Shares "Heroes & Villains (Villains Version)"OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick assist Metro Boomin with the "Heroes & Villains (Villains Version)." By Aron A.
- NewsThe Chopstars Transform "Certified Lover Boy" Into "Certified Purple Boy"Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" gets chopped, but not slopped. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicDJ Paul Teases Chopped & Screwed Version Of Savage Mode II Dropping At MidnightThe ChopNotSlop rendition of "Savage Mode 2" arrive tonight courtesy of OG Ron C. By Dre D.
- MixtapesChixtape 4 (Chopped Not Slopped)OG Ron C and The Chopstars take on Tory Lanez' "Chixtape 4." By Angus Walker
- NewsPurpl(e) BlondeFrank Ocean's "Blonde" gets the Houston treatment.By hnhh
- NewsCodeine ViewsIf there's one ChopNotSlopped release to cop this year, this is it. Download OG Ron C & The Chopstar's "Codeine Views" here. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Chops Of PabloOG Ron C and DJ Candlestick drop "The Chops of Pablo," an inspired reinterpretation of Kanye West's latest album. By Angus Walker
- NewsMadonna (Unreleased 2nd Verse) (ChopNotSlop Remix)OG Ron C chops up Drake's "Madonna" with an unheard second verse from Drizzy himself. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Devil Is A Lie (Chopped Not Slopped)OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick give Rick Ross' "The Devil Is A Lie" a Chopped Not Slopped remix.By hnhh
- SongsWork Pt. 2 (Chopped Not Slopped)DJ Candlestick and OG Ron C chop (but not slop) Twista's verse on Ty Dolla $ign's, "Work."By hnhh