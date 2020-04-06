Chico DeBarge
- MusicEl DeBarge Net Worth 2024: What Is The R&B Icon Worth?Dive into the captivating journey of El DeBarge, the soulful voice behind the hits of the 80s, and his enduring legacy in music.By Rain Adams
- CrimeChico DeBarge Arrested On Drug Possession Charges: ReportThe acclaimed DeBarge singer has long struggled with substance abuse and was reportedly living in a motorhome when arrested.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureR&B Singer Chico DeBarge Impersonates Brother, Charged With Drug Possession & DUIThe singer reportedly had methamphetamines and heroin on him. By hnhh
- CrimeChico DeBarge Grieving Loss Of Son Following Stabbing Death: ReportChico DeBarge, of the famed DeBarge family, is reportedly grieving the death of his son Dontae Anderson-DeBarge.By Erika Marie