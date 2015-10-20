Cha Cha
- MusicDRAM Says New Album Will Arrive In 2019DRAM says a full-length is on the way.By Milca P.
- Original Content10 Essential D.R.A.M. TracksAn introduction to D.R.A.M.By Chris Tart
- Editor's PickDrake Seemingly Addresses The Link Between "Hotline Bling" & D.R.A.M.'s "Cha Cha"A new Drake quote is said to reference the connection between "Hotline Bling" and D.R.A.M.'s "Cha Cha".By Trevor Smith
- NewsD.R.A.M. On Drake’s “Hotline Bling”: “I Feel I Got Jacked For My Record”D.R.A.M. feels Drake "jacked" his "Cha Cha" record for "Hotline Bling."By Kevin Goddard