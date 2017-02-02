CFDA
- AnticsKid Cudi's Wedding Dress Has Twitter Wondering What Boosie Is ThinkingKid Cudi stepped out in a wedding-inspired gown at the 2021 CFDA Awards, sparking lots of different reactions online.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Shows Off Unreal Six-Pack At CFDA Fashion AwardsJennifer Lopez has been working like crazy in the gym.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Seen Making Out With Bella & Gigi Hadid's Younger BrotherKendall and Anwar do some major PDA at CFDA after-party. By Chantilly Post
- LifeSupreme Awarded Menswear Designer Of The YearJames Jebbia is humbled by his brand's success.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian "Shocked" To Win CFDA Award: "I'm Naked Most Of The Time"Kim Kardashian won the Influencer Award. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Roasts Kanye West For "Slavery" Comments At CFDA AwardsKim Kardashian was in attendance for her monologue.By Alex Zidel
- LifeKanye West Reschedules His Yeezy Season 5 Fashion ShowYeezy Season 5 will now take place at 3 p.m.By hnhh
- LifeKanye West Blasted By New York Fashion Week Organizers For His Yeezy Season 5 ShowThe CFDA president went HAM on Kanye for disrupting New York Fashion Week again.By hnhh