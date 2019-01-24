Celebrity Big Brother
- Pop CultureLamar Odom Reflects On Kanye West Being There When He Came Out Of ComaIt was the darkest point of Odom's life but he spoke on West playing new music for him in an effort to "get my soul and my spirit all in one with music."By Erika Marie
- TVLamar Odom Sends A Hopeful Message To Khloé Kardashian As He Exits "Celebrity Big Brother"Lamar's time in the "Celebrity Big Brother" house was short-lived, but certainly memorable.By Hayley Hynes
- TVLamar Odom Wants To Take Khloé Kardashian To Dinner, Calls Himself A "Fool" For Losing HerOdom has been laying it on thick as he continues to admit his shortcomings in his prior marriage to Khloé.By Erika Marie
- TVCynthia Bailey & Todd Bridges Get Into Shouting Match On "Big Brother": "F*ck You!"Bridges argued that Cynthia didn't "know who the f*ck she f*ckin' with." Meanwhile, Bailey's husband Mike Hill was watching and responded online.By Erika Marie
- SportsLamar Odom Admits To Pooping His Bed On "Celebrity Big Brother"Lamar Odom is unashamed. By Alexander Cole
- TVLamar Odom Admits To Dreaming About & Missing Khloé Kardashian On "Celebrity Big Brother"The athlete told Todrick Hall that he wishes he could take the time he spent hurting his ex back.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLamar Odom Was "Hoping" He Would "Bump Into Khloé Kardashian" On "Big Brother"Odom will appear on "Celebrity Big Brother" and apparently had hopes he would see his ex-wife on the famed series.By Erika Marie
- SportsLamar Odom Revealed As "Celebrity Big Brother" House GuestLamar Odom's next reality TV venture has been revealed.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Responds To "Celebrity Big Brother" RumorsA leak suggested that Sha'Carri Richardson would be a guest on "Celebrity Big Brother."By Alexander Cole
- MusicToni Braxton Reacts To Lindsay Lohan Bashing Her Sister Tamar BraxtonLohan had launched into a fiery criticism after the "Big Brother" finale.By Zaynab
- MusicLindsay Lohan Blasts Tamar Braxton Following "Celebrity Big Brother" WinShe had a few words for Ricky Williams too.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTamar Braxton And Lolo Jones Almost Come To Blows In The Big Brother HouseCelebrity Big Brother is getting intense.
By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentTamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Explain Why They've Never Been FriendsTamar and Kandi get candid. By Chantilly Post