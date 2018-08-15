catfish billy
- NewsYelawolf Drops "Catfish Billy 2" From Upcoming AlbumThe sequel to "Catfish Billy" is officially out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYelawolf Previews & Reveals Release Date For New Single "Catfish Billy 2"Yelawolf's new single will be out this Friday.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYelawolf Remembers A Modern Outlaw On The "Jesco White Freestyle"Yelawolf gears up for "Trunk Muzik 3" with a solid freestyle record.By Devin Ch
- BarsYelawolf Snarls With Hunger On "Pinto Bean" FreestyleWith "TM3" en route, Yelawolf gets back to snappin'. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYelawolf Amicably Announces Departure From Shady RecordsYelawolf's time with Shady Records has come to an end.By Mitch Findlay