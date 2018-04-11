calm
- RandomNew York Man Remains Calm With Knife In Head In Shocking FootageAlarming new footage shows a New York man who'd just been stabbed walking around with the knife still in his head while remaining totally calm.By Lynn S.
- SportsLeBron James Reveals His Latest Business Venture: WatchLeBron is focusing on mental health.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Opens Up About The Loneliness Of His ChildhoodLeBron spoke about this in relation to mediation.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Calls Newborn Son The "Most Calm & Chill" Of All Her KidsBut what's his name?By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump Says White House Is "Very Calm" Despite Contrary ReportsThese claims have the POTUS exclaiming "fake news." By David Saric