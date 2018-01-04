calls
- SportsDisney Heiress Abigail Disney On Kobe Bryant: "He Was A Rapist, Deal With It”She has since received a ton of backlash for her comments, and deservingly so.By Kevin Goddard
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Causes Surge In Calls To Sex Abuse HotlineAn increase of sexual abuse survivors reached out for help during "Surviving R. Kelly."By Aron A.
- SocietyCVS Takes An L After Manager Calls The Cops On Black Lady For Trying To Use A CouponThe store manager was literally shaking when he made the call.By Zaynab
- SportsBrandon Jennings Got Cops Called On Him 40 Times For Pulling Rager House PartyBrandon Jennings on his "Drink N' My 2 Step."By Devin Ch
- MusicSuge Knight Says Cops Are Spying On His Calls With His LawyersSuge Knight gave prosecutors an earful over what he thought were dirty tactics. By Matt F