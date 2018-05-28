cable
- TVNetflix Takes Cues From Traditional TV As They Test "Watch Now" FeatureThe Netflix takeover continues. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Infuriates "Power" Fans By Adding Trey Songz To Show's Theme SongTrey Songz isn't "Power material" according to the show's crazed fans.By Devin Ch
- SportsDesus & Mero Don't Believe Tristan Thompson Cheated, Due To "Caribbean Integrity""Desus & Mero" is set to debut on Showtime tonight at 11 pm.By Devin Ch
- Society50 Cent Uses Emanuel Gonzalez To Sell His "Crooked Cop" Show "The Oath"50 Cent uses the "Dirty Cop" headline to sell some pies.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Says "Deadpool 3" Will Be "Completely Different"More Deadpool. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Power" Crew Member Killed In Traffic Collision: Cause Of Death DeterminedCoroners have determined the cause of death in Pedro Jimenez vehicular accident.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"True Detective" Tries For The Mulligan With Season 3's Trailer"True Detective" appears to be on track for a solid rebound, after a dreadful 2nd season.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" Season 9 Trailer Pretells Death & AdversityCheck out the changing demographics of "The Walking Dead" Season 9. By Devin Ch
- MusicNetflix Dominates With 112 Emmy Noms, HBO Contemplates More Digital ContentA shift towards "quantity" could weigh negatively on HBO's brand.By Devin Ch
- MoviesNetflix Is Now The #1 Choice For TV Viewing: ReportNetflix is unstoppable. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicIssa Rae Teases Season 3 Of "Insecure" With New Trailer"Insecure" is coming!By Milca P.
- EntertainmentStan Lee Thinks That "Deadpool 2" Hero Domino Has The Best Super PowerStan Lee believes "luck is the ultimate superpower."By Karlton Jahmal