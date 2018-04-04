buy
- SportsAlex Rodriguez Is Negotiating To Purchase The Minnesota TimberwolvesAlex Rodriguez is attempting to finalize a deal to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson’s Son, Blanket, Buys $2.5 Million House In CalabasasMichael Jackson's youngest son just copped himself a multi-million dollar mansion in LA.By Kevin Goddard
- SongsMatt Ox Says He Turned Down Drake’s $150,000 Offer To Buy His SongMatt Ox says OB O'Brien hit him up to buy his song "Messages."By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsAaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Purchase $28 Million Dollar Mansion In MalibuAaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick just copped a $28 million dollar estate in Malibu. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentAtari's Rarest Video Game Title "Extra Terrestrials" Is Selling For $90 Thousand On eBay$90,000 for a roughshod Atari 2600 cartidge, where do I sign?By Devin Ch
- MusicTupac Shakur Enters The "Black Panther" Universe With Collab Collection2pac X "Black Panther" hits Foot Locker's online shop Today!By Devin Ch
- SportsConor McGregor's Manager Shows Respect For Khabib, Toys With "Mayweather 2"Conor McGregor x Khabib Nurmagomedov could break all kinds of UFC box office records.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne Releases "Tha Carter V" Day Two Merch For The Fashion NerdsLil Wayne dropped a fly new crewneck commemorating his "Carter V" launch.By Devin Ch
- StreetwearTravis Scott's Day 6 Merch Has Grinders, Ash Trays, Rugs & MoreMERCH MODE.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWill Smith & Director Marc Forster Acquire German Licensing Group Telepool: ReportWill Smith continues to make boss moves. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNas Releases Hoodies & T-Shirt Collection For "Nasir"Nas' experiment with Yeezy includes a merch run.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Lets Entire Crew Shine In Diamond Encrusted Avianne Watches"Esskeetit"By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Buy YRN Lingo New Dodge Challenger For His 21st BirthdayQuavo & Takeoff purchase their homie YRN Lingo a new whip for his 21st birthday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRuss Buys His Little Sister A New Range RoverRuss rapped about buying his sister a Range Rover in 2014, and now it has come to fruition.By Kevin Goddard