bruce jenner
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Advises Kanye West & Kim Kardashian To Focus On Kids During DivorceThe "momager" says that things "can get silly" if parents are more concerned with the incidentals of their split rather than their children.By Erika Marie
- TVMichael Che's "SNL" Bit Comparing Kanye West To Caitlyn Jenner Has People Up In ArmsCancel Culture is coming for Che.By Erika Marie
- SportsTerrell Owens Defends Caitlyn Jenner Against Anti-LGBTQA CommentsOwens shared a photo of himself with Jenner and some of his followers weren't pleased.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentCaitlyn Jenner Shares The Best 10-Year Challenge: From Bruce To CaitlynCaitlyn Jenner might have just won this entire challenge.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAmir Khan Apologizes To Caitlyn Jenner For Referring To Her As "Bruce"Amir Khan responds to critics labelling him transphobic.By Devin Ch