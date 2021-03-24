Big Purr
- ReviewsCoi Leray "Trendsetter" ReviewCoi Leray takes advantage of her moment on "Trendsetter," but the album's title is a major misnomer.ByJoshua Robinson9.9K Views
- MusicCoi Leray Teases New Music From Upcoming Debut AlbumThe “Big Purr” rapper posted an unreleased snippet from Triller on her Instagram a few days ago. ByAngela Savage2.6K Views
- GramCoi Leray & Snoop Dogg Jam Out To "Big Purr" On TikTokLeray calls Snoop "one of the greatest" people she's ever met.ByErika Marie6.4K Views
- MusicCoi Leray Says Crowds Don't Show Love Because She's Too DifferentCoi Leray explains why crowds haven't been feeling her.ByMilca P.31.7K Views
- MusicCoi Leray Dubs Rolling Ray "Obsessed" As He Calls For Her LookalikesRay not only recorded a song called "Big Purr," but he's looking for Cor Leray lookalikes for his music video.ByErika Marie11.2K Views
- MusicRolling Ray Joins Benzino's IG Live To Further Taunt Coi LerayRolling Ray hops onto Benzino's IG live and continues to taunt Coi Leray by promoting his remix of "BIG PURR."ByJoshua Robinson7.0K Views
- MusicCoi Leray Confirms City Girls "Big Purr" Remix As Beef With Rolling Ray ContinuesLeray is choosing the high road as Ray targets her over "Purr" once again.ByErika Marie4.6K Views
- GramRolling Ray Trolls Coi Leray With "BIG PURR" Ripoff, Coi Leray Threatens Legal ActionRolling Ray celebrates his song's placement above Coi Leray's "BIG PURR (Prrdd)" on the iTunes Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs chart, and Coi Leray swiftly replies to the situation by threatening legal action.ByJoshua Robinson9.0K Views
- MusicCoi Leray Defends Using "Prrr" After Rolling Ray Says She Stole His PhraseThe great debate over who was the first to say "purr-prrr" puzzles the public.ByErika Marie5.1K Views