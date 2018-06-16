beta
- Gaming"Halo: Infinite" Multiplayer Receives Surprise Beta Release"Halo: Infinite's" multiplayer has been released ahead of schedule.By Alexander Cole
- GamingCall of Duty: Modern Warfare's Free Beta Is Now Open To Everyone"Modern Warfare's" beta is free to download right now.By Cole Blake
- SocietyUber's Testing A Monthly Subscription For Rides, Eats & Bike ServiceUber's working on a monthly plan.By Chantilly Post
- LifeTwitter Gives Itself A Friendly Face Lift By Launching "twttr" PrototypeTwitter hopes to stimulate "healthier conversation" with its new prototype.By Devin Ch
- GamingSony Announces PSN Name Change BetaSwitch your ID. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSpotify Tests New Feature That Allows Artists To Upload Their Own MusicGoodbye third party companies. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSpotify Tests A Memory-Saving "Lite" Version Of Their Mobile AppSpotify wants to appeal to those starved for space on their phones. By Matthew Parizot
- Entertainment"Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" & Gordon Hayward Team Up For Early Release SweepstakesHop on the new "Call of Duty" early. By Karlton Jahmal