- NewsRexx Life Raj Is Chilling In A "Tesla In A Pandemic"The California rapper returns with a laidback new single.By Dre D.
- FoodBerkeley Becomes 1st U.S. City To Ban Sale Of Junk Food In Checkout AislesBerkeley is set to become the first U.S. city to prohibit the sale of junk food in checkout aisles.By Cole Blake
- NewsRexx Life Raj Is A "Dreamer" With A Lot On His MindRexx Life Raj is back with "Rose Bowl" a two-piece EP, featuring "Dreamer" the introspective ballad with bars we can all relate to. By Bhaven Moorthy
- NewsRexx Life Raj & ALLBLACK Stunt Like "Rich" Elder StatesmanRexx Life Raj and ALLBLACK hope to strike "Rich" before the coming Armageddon.By Devin Ch
- SongsRexx Life Raj Drops Off "The Long Way"Rexx Life Raj previews "California Poppy" EP.By Milca P.
- MusicLil B Shares His 28th Birthday With The Basedworld MassiveLil B celebrates his 28th birthday on Twitter.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosCaleborate Stars in New "Bankrobber" VideoCaleborate plays several roles in new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsRexx Life Raj & Russ Bring Their Smooth Vibes For "Burn Baby Burn"Rexx Life Raj & Russ deliver a smooth new single.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled Surprises Berkeley Grads With Performance & Speech"They don't want us to graduate!" By Mitch Findlay