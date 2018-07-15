beauty standards
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Calls Dad Michael Jackson A "Free-Love, Hippie-Type Dude"The daughter of the King of Pop says she holds onto the lessons her late father instilled in her at a young age.By Erika Marie
- RandomRachel Dolezal To Appear In Documentary About Black BeautyThe infamous “transracial activist” appeared in the documentary which first premiered at SXSW. By hnhh
- GramJoe Rogan Posts Picture Of Himself As A Woman To Call Out "Satanic Filters"Joe Rogan calls out "satanic filters" on Instagram with a picture of himself as a woman.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentJameela Jamil Says She Isn't "Canceling" Cardi B Over Weight Loss Products"I'm not cancelling them, I'm reprimanding them."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping North West To Look SlimmerSee for yourself.By Brynjar Chapman
- Music VideosSpice Drops "Black Hypocrisy" Video Following Skin Bleaching ControversyHer new visuals come with a sigh of relief.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKarrueche Wows Instagram With Ravishing Photos From Her Paper Mag EditorialHard work pays off.By Devin Ch