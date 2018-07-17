batwoman
- TVRuby Rose Slams "Batwoman" Over Toxic Environment, Warner Bros. TV Claps Back: ReportShe went after the network, cast, production—but Warner Bros. TV suggests her accounts are "revisionist history."By Erika Marie
- TVRuby Rose Says She Realized She Was Allergic To Latex While Filming "Batwoman"Ruby Rose says she found out she was allergic to latex while filming "Batwoman."By Cole Blake
- TVRuby Rose Reacts To News About Javicia Leslie Being Cast In "Batwoman"Ruby Rose recently walked away from the role, and now it's been announced that "Batwoman" will be portrayed by a Black woman for the first time in history.By Erika Marie
- TVRuby Rose Announces Exit From CW's "Batwoman" After One SeasonRuby Rose made history when she took on the title role in "Batwoman," but after only one season, she shared she's leaving the show.By Erika Marie
- TV"Batwoman" Production Assistant Suffers Spinal Injury On SetA production assistant on the CW's "Batwoman" suffers a spinal injury requiring emergency surgery.By Cole Blake
- TVRuby Rose's "Batwoman" Reveals Sexual Orientation To Gotham City"Batwoman" is the first superhero series with an openly gay protagonist.By Alexander Cole
- TVTrolls Bombard "Batwoman" With Scathing ReviewsThe trolls are having a field day with their "Batwoman" reviews.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRuby Rose Flirtatiously Shades Keke Palmer For Ghosting Her At GLAAD AwardsShe a flirt. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureRuby Rose Risked "Becoming Paralyzed" Due To "Batwoman" StuntsRuby Rose's stunt work put her at risk. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureRuby Rose Says New "Batwoman" Series Will Have "Someone For Everyone"Ruby Rose opens up about her new CW series. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Suits Up As CW's "Batwoman" In New TrailerWatch the first trailer released with Ruby Rose starring as "Batwoman" in CW's "Arrowverse."By hnhh
- EntertainmentRuby Rose To Play First Lesbian "Batwoman" In New CW SeriesThe Vancouver-shot project is arriving soon.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Batwoman" Starring Ruby Rose Series Details Have EmergedBatwoman has joined the Arrowverse.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Makes Her Debut As BatwomanGotham gets a new hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Makes Batwoman Debut In New Full Costume PicsA new heroine approaches. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Quits Twitter After Receiving Backlash For Her Batwoman CastingThe internet has chased another celebrity off of Twitter. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Will Play Batwoman In Arrowverse Crossover EventRuby will play DC's most popular gay character. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBatwoman TV Series Is Currently In Development At CW: ReportThe Arrow-verse may be expanding again. By Karlton Jahmal