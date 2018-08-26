batista
- WrestlingDave Bautista Professes: "I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match""I am done. My in-ring career is over."By Devin Ch
- WrestlingBautista Admits To "Starving" For Years After Quitting WWE For ActingBautista opens up about his hardships.By Milca P.
- SportsWrestlemania 35: Batista Announces Retirement After Loss To Triple H"Whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life."By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingWrestlemania 35: Full Show Breakdown & PredictionsAhead of this year's "showcase of the immortals," it's time predict the outcome of every match at Wrestlemania 35.By Robert Blair
- EntertainmentJames Gunn Rehired As "Guardians Of The Galaxy 3" DirectorJames Gunn and Walt Disney reconcile after the director apologized for his controversial Tweets.By Devin Ch
- SportsDave Bautista Returns To WWE, Sets Up Feud With Triple HBatista crashes Flair's 70th birthday bash.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDave Bautista In Talks For "Major Match" At Wrestlemania 35: ReportBig Dave making a return to WWE at Wrestlemania 35?By Kyle Rooney
- Music"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Production Stopped Following James Gunn Firing"Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3" has been put on hold.By Milca P.