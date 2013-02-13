auto-tune
- SongsJoey Bada$$ Switches Things Up In New Song "Passports & Suitcases" Ft. KayCyyThe new song sees a refreshing sound.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicEverything About T-Pain’s Upcoming ‘On Top Of The Cover’s AlbumT-Pain is dropping a covers album based on popular songs.By Anthony Rivera
- MusicUsher Becomes Social Media Pariah Over T-Pain Remarks & Fans Demand An ApologyT-Pain recently revealed he fell into a depression after Usher told him his use of auto-tune "f*cked up music" for "real singers."By Erika Marie
- MusicT-Pain Says Usher Told Him: "You Really F*cked Up Music"T-Pain says he fell into a four-year depression after Usher's comments. By Aron A.
- MusicT-Pain Believes He's A Major Influence On Artists Using Auto-TuneHe says he's known he's been "doing the right thing from the jump" & isn't bothered by the "jokes & comments" throughout his career.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentAuto-Tune In Hip-Hop: A Brief History From T-Pain To FutureSince its first iteration in the late ‘90s, Auto-Tune has, for better or for worse, turned into something of a Pandora’s Box. Today, we’re diving into the history of the controversial, ever-evolving pitch-correcting software. By Noor Lobad
- MusicT-Pain Receives Doctor's Orders For Temporary Layoff: "My Sincere Apologies, Pizzle"T-Pain is on the verge of permanently damaging his voice, according to his doctor.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentA Man Auto-Tuned His Cat And The Results Were HilariousThis cat might end up on the next Kanye record.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Performs "Middle Child," "A Lot" & More During 2019 NBA All-Star GameJ. Cole takes the stage at the NBA All-Star game.By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Earns The T-Pain Co-Sign For His New "I'm Sprung" SampleTory Lanez gets the OK from T-Pain to drop his "I'm Sprung" remix on "Chixtape 5."By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's Unreleased Song "Face Down" With Quavo & Lil Yachty Has LeakedListen to Kanye West's unreleased song "Face Down."By Devin Ch
- MusicWendy Williams Declares Beyonce The Greatest Performer "Of All Time""There's only one Beyonce."By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoung Thug Engineer Alex Tumay Destroys Any Anti-Auto-Tune ArgumentAlex Tumay advocates for the use of auto-tune.By Rose Lilah
- MusicCyHi The Prynce Calls Kanye West Vs. 50 Cent "The Biggest Shift In Our Culture"CyHi The Prynce recalls the infamous showdown between Kanye West and 50 Cent in 2007.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesStream T-Pain's Finally Released "Oblivion"T-Pain is back in full. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSmino Brings Out T-Pain For Epic "Chopped N Skrewed" Performance In AtlantaWatch Smino and T-Pain team up on "Chopped N Skewed."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCher Says Kanye West Personally Thanked Her For Auto-TuneKanye West's "808s & Heartbreak" probably wouldn't exist without Cher's "Believe".By Trevor Smith
- Original Content*T-Pain Voice*: 5 Rappers Who Pushed Auto-Tune ForwardT-Pain brought auto-tune to the table, and these 5 rappers ran with it.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentIs "808s & Heartbreak" Kanye West's Most Influential Album?2008's "808s & Heartbreak" is certainly far from Kanye West's best-loved album, but it may have had a more widespread effect on hip-hop as a whole than any of his "classic" albums.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsT-Pain Thinks Hip-Hop Needs More "Original Content"In a new interview, T-Pain explains why he thinks he's still "the best to ever do this."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentAuto-Tune: Hip-Hop's RejuvenationAn editorial offering up the stance that Auto-Tune did not kill hip-hop, rather, it brought new life into the genre.By Matt Aceto
- SongsLet's Get ItWith production handled by DJ Spinz, Cash Out releases "Let's Get It."By hnhh
- BeefT-Pain Says Future Writes Great Songs But Doesn't Understand Auto-TuneT-Pain applauds Future's songwriting ability but says the rapper doesn't know how to use auto-tune properly.By Trevor Smith