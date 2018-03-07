augmented reality
- GamingSony Files Patent For Players To Use Household Items & Food As PlayStation ControllersSony has filed a patent application for an idea that would allow players to use household items as PlayStation controllers using augmented reality.By Cole Blake
- GamingMinecraft's Augmented-Reality Mobile Game Gets Release InfoA new augmented-reality Minecraft game is almost here.By Cole Blake
- TechChildish Gambino Is The Latest Dancing Google Pixel PlaymojiHang out with an AR version of Childish Gambino.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersNike SNKRS Uses AR To Showcase Upcoming “Concord” Air Jordan 11Take an augmented reality tour of the upcoming Concord 11s via Nike SNKRS.By Kyle Rooney
- Entertainment"Jurassic World Alive" Video Game Is Basically "Pokemon Go" With Dinosaurs"Jurassic World Alive" will bring dinosaurs into our world later this year.By hnhh