audio leak
- MusicDrake's "Showin Off" Leaker Hit With Cease & Desist LetterA cease & desist letter has been issued to the person responsible for leaking Drake's new song "Showin Off." By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake & Lauryn Hill Snippet Surfaces & Twitter ExplodesPeople are drooling over a leak of Drake rapping over a Lauryn Hill sample.By Devin Ch
- MusicZ-Ro and Just Brittany Assault Audio SurfacesAlleged audio of the Z-Ro and Just Brittany assault surfaces.By Aron A.
- SocietyLeaked Audio Finds Michigan Mayor Allegedly Comparing Blacks To ChimpanzeesA series of leaked audio tapes -- alleged to be recordings of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts -- contain a slew of disgusting comments made about blacks and women. Fouts was the target of another leaked tape last month that degraded the mentally challenged. By Angus Walker