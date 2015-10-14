aspire music group
- MusicLil Wayne Denies Birdman's Claim He Conspired To Take More From Drake's RoyaltiesLil Wayne might be off Cash Money, but his legal battle with Birdman continues.By Aron A.
- MusicBirdman Accuses Lil Wayne's Manager Of Creating A Shell Company To Profit Off DrakeIs the Lil Wayne/Birdman feud reigniting? By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJudge Allows Lawsuit Against Cash Money & UMG Over Drake Albums To Move ForwardCash Money's claim to dismiss a lawsuit from Aspire Music Group over unpaid Drake royalties was denied recently.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake's Former Manager Sentenced To 8 Months In PrisonA daily reminder that Uncle Sam does not play around.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLawsuit Filed Against Cash Money For Drake ProfitsAspire Music Group, who is also being sued by James "Jas" Prince, filed the lawsuit against Cash Money.By hnhh
- NewsJas Prince Settles With Cash Money Over Drake RoyaltiesJas Prince settles with Cash Money in case involving $11 million in Drake royalties. By Angus Walker
- NewsJas Prince Requests $11 Million In Drake Royalties From Cash MoneyJas Prince, a.k.a. the guy that discovered Drake, is (still) coming for Cash Money.By Danny Schwartz