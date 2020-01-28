Ari Shaffir
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Explains Why He No Longer Livestreams His PodcastJoe's got valuable content to protect. By Noah C
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Says Ari Shaffir's Kobe Bryant Joke "Was So Stupid"Joe Rogan explains why he feels somewhat responsible for Ari Shaffir's Kobe Bryant joke.
By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCharlamagne & Andrew Schulz Debate Tony Hinchcliffe & Ari Shaffir's Kobe JokesThe hosts of "The Brilliant Idiots" podcast speak on the Kobe Bryant jokes made by several comedians.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureComedy Club Receives Death Threats After Comedian Disrespects Kobe’s NameAri Shaffir was forced to cancel his show because of the threats.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureAri Shaffir Explains His "Inappropriate Joke" About Kobe Bryant's DeathAri Shaffir apologizes for "celebrating" Kobe Bryant's death.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBrendan Schaub & Bryan Callen Question Ari Shaffir's Kobe Bryant TweetThe Fighter and The Kid don't know why Ari Shaffir would go so low.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureComedian Ari Shaffir Celebrates Kobe Bryant's Death In Disrespectful TweetAri Shaffir said that Kobe Bryant "died 23 years too late."By Alex Zidel