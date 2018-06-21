Antwon Rose
- RandomBotham Jean's Family Stars In Roc Nation's NFL Inspire Change PSAThey speak about the "kindest, sweetest person you could ever know."By Erika Marie
- MusicMeek Mill & Roc Nation Deliver PSA About Teen Killed By Pittsburgh PoliceAntwon Rose was shot down by officers last year.By Erika Marie
- SocietyPolice Officer Found Not Guilty In Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Antwon RoseIt took the jury four hours to deliberate.By Erika Marie
- SocietyPolice Officer Who Killed Antwon Rose Charged With Criminal HomicideThe exact details of the charge have not been revealed just yet. By David Saric
- EntertainmentMary J. Blige To Star In "Body Cam" About Cops Haunted By Black Youth They've KilledMary J. Blige lands a lead role in the anticipated film "Body Cam."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyNas Says Police Who Killed Antwon Rose Deserves "The Electric Chair"Rest in heaven, Antwon Rose.By Chantilly Post