anti-BLM
- Pop CultureKanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Adidas Split: ReportYe's business deals are dropping like flies and Forbes now says he's no longer worth a billi.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDiddy Faces Pushback As Kanye's "Drink Champs" Interview Is Taken DownPeople haven't been happy with Ye's sit-down with "Drink Champs" and Diddy is taken hits, as well.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Claims Kanye's Bank Is Closing His AccountsAccording to her, JPMorgan Chase Bank has given Ye a month to find a new home for his funds.By Erika Marie