- MusicSnoop Dogg's "Doggystyle" Celebrates 30th Anniversary EditionNovember 24, 2023 is a date you won't want to miss.ByTallie Spencer2.8K Views
- MusicRun The Jewels' Debut Turns 10Killer Mike and producer/rapper El-P collaborated on ten scorching tracks on their self-titled debut album a decade ago.ByMike Fugere731 Views
- MusicJ. Cole Announces 10th Anniversary "Born Sinner" Gold Deluxe Vinyl EditionThe rapper celebrates the 10th anniversary of his second LP with a deluxe edition.ByCaroline Fisher3.8K Views
- Original ContentNappy Roots Reflect On "Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz" 20-Year AnniversaryNappy Roots' major label debut, "Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz" turns 20 years old today, and in celebration of the album's anniversary, HNHH landed an exclusive interview with Nappy Roots members Skinny Deville and Fish Scales.ByJoshua Robinson3.9K Views
- MusicWiz Khalifa Has Big Plans For 10-Year Anniversary Of "Rolling Papers"Wiz Khalifa is set to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of "Rolling Papers" with the release of an expanded deluxe version and limited edition vinyl.ByJoshua Robinson3.3K Views
- MusicBryson Tiller's "Anniversary" Deluxe Edition Is Arriving This FridayThe Louisville native announced the upcoming deluxe edition set to arrive Friday, Feb. 26th in a new trailer. ByMadusa S.2.1K Views
- MusicBryson Tiller Reveals "Anniversary" Deluxe Release MonthThe deluxe is set to arrive early next year. ByMadusa S.3.7K Views
- Music VideosBryson Tiller Cozies Up With Kehlani In "Always Forever" VisualThe Kid. Studio.-directed visual seemed to be inspired by a cult classic film.ByErika Marie5.6K Views
- MusicBryson Tiller Previews "Anniversary" Album, Drake Featured On "Outta Time"Tiller allowed fans to listen to the entire album during a Zoom session. "Anniversary" drops on Friday.ByErika Marie16.2K Views